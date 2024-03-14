Come see real mermaids at the Virginia Aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Come visit the Virginia Aquarium in early April to see real mermaids face-to-face.

The event runs April 3-5 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Red Sea Tunnel.

The event is open to all ages, tickets are available for purchase via the Virginia Aquarium website.

Tickets are $29.95 for adults and $24.95 for youths and seniors, military discounts are also available.

Guests will have to select a timeframe to see the mermaids. Other activities will be open in the north building for ticketed guests during the event.

Strollers are not permitted in the tunnel.