VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire around 10:23 a.m. Monday that consumed several storage units in the 2400 block of Castleton Commerce Way, which is located off London Bridge Road.

Firefighters on scene saw smoke coming from several units. The fire was under control around 11:01 a.m., and was put out over an hour later says the VBFD.

There have been no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.