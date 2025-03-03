Community fundraiser supports Virginia Beach Rescue Squad

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad held its annual OysterFest fundraiser on Sunday, aiming to raise $200,000 for a new ambulance critical to emergency services. The squad, which responds to 30-40 calls daily, relies heavily on community support to maintain its fleet of vehicles.

Richard Doub, a member of the rescue squad, highlighted the financial challenges of maintaining ambulances, noting that a remount costs around $250,000, while a new ambulance can exceed $500,000, plus an additional $100,000 for necessary equipment. "An ambulance for us will last 4-5 years," he said.

Last year, the event raised approximately $160,000, and early reports indicated strong progress toward this year’s goal. "As of this morning, we were already at $160,000 before the silent auction, so we are hoping to raise enough this year to fund a $250,000 ambulance," Doub added.

Attendees Pat Graffeo and Katie Anderson emphasized the importance of supporting first responders.

"They put themselves in danger every time they go to work, and we need to support them," Graffeo said. Anderson pointed out that while people often call 911, the extensive effort behind emergency services is frequently overlooked.

This year's fundraiser also honors Virginia Beach first responders in light of the recent loss of two police officers killed in the line of duty. Doub stressed, "Our brothers at the police department, fire department, and emergency dispatchers—all part of one big family—are essential to our success."

For those who missed the event but want to contribute, the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad is continually seeking volunteers. Interested individuals can click the link here for more information on how to get involved.

"We will train you. It is a family; it is a brotherhood, and we are very much looking for more volunteers," Doub stated.