Crash on Lynnhaven Parkway leaves 20-year-old woman dead, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman is dead following a crash at the intersection of Lynnhaven Parkway and S. Rosemont Road Sunday night, Virginia Beach police say.

Around 6:30 p.m., a vehicle that didn't have the right of way entered the intersection and hit another vehicle, police say.

Watch related coverage: Car crash leaves gaping hole in culinary classroom at Norfolk’s Booker T. Washington High School

Car crash leaves gaping hole in culinary classroom at Norfolk’s Booker T. Washington High School

The passenger in the vehicle that was hit was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries, police say. They identified her as 20-year-old Nazare Guerrero-Reyes from Virginia Beach.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

No one has been charged in connection to the incident yet. Police say they're still investigating the crash and are asking anyone with information to call them at 757-385-4606 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.