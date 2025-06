VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you are looking for some outdoor fun closer to home, the city of Virginia Beach is making it easy to get out on the water.

The city shared that visitors can now access its new kayak rental kiosk at the Stumpy Lake Natural Area with the ease of a smartphone.

All you have to do is download the Rent.Fun app and scan the kiosk.

You can borrow a kayak for $25 for up to two hours and $15 an hour after that.