"Dads Climb Free" at Virginia Aquarium for Father's Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Looking for a fun way to celebrate your dad on Father's Day? The Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium might have the event for you!

The adventure park is offering a free ticket for dads to climb with a purchase of a 3-hour ticket. Ticket costs start at $59.

“What a fantastic way for dads to spend time with their families,” said Darlene Zimble, park manager, in a release about the special.

Sunday, June 16, the adventure park is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the offer is only available that day.

“Sharing an adventure is an amazing way to bond with your kids of all ages," Zimble added.

The park offers 17 trails for dads to enjoy, with 258 various challenges including tightropes, ladders and 33 ziplines. They even boast a 315-foot zipline that overlooks Owls Creek.

For further details and updates, go to the Adventure Park website or call 757-385-4947.