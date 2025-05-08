Daughter shoots, kills 90-year-old father in Virginia Beach home on Rodney Lane: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman has been arrested and accused of shooting her 90-year-old father to death in a home on Rodney Lane Wednesday morning, according to Virginia Beach police.

Around 11:11 a.m., officers were sent to a home in the 500 block of Rodney Lane, police say. That's in the Whitehurst Landing area, not far from the Providence Road overpass above I-64.

There, officers found a man who died at the scene, police say. He was later identified as Woodard McClure, 90, of Virginia Beach.

Police say they've arrested his daughter, Jennifer Mulligan, 43, of Virginia Beach in connection to the shooting. She's charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police confirmed to WTKR News 3 that McClure and Mulligan both lived in the home on Rodney Lane.