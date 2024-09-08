Davis Brothers open new boxing gym in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — Keyshawn, Kelvin, and Keon Davis are three big names in Boxing and the creators of 'DB3 Enterprises'.

On Sunday, they welcomed community members to their new gym in Virginia Beach that aims to create new big names in boxing.

Before making a career out of throwing jabs, the three started from humble beginnings here in Hampton Roads.

"We all started at a young age, we've been boxing for about 15 plus years," explained Kelvin Davis. "We started in a local gym kept going kept getting at it until we got older and it got a little more serious. That's when we created a brand name called DB3 Enterprises,"

Soon, Kelvin and Keyshawn will be returning to the ring in Norfolk following their last fight in July.

Both brothers have records that pack a punch. Kelvin will enter his fight at 13-0 and Keyshawn with 11-0 along with seven knockouts.

Younger brother, Keon will be making his pro debut with them in November. Their story is an inspiration for young future champions like fourteen-year-old Manny Meeks

"Seeing them here, it's good motivation. I look up to them," said Meeks.

On the opening day of the gym, community members took a jab or two at the new setup on the upstairs level of the 'Davis Brothers' Gym'.

Kelvin Davis says boxing skills can shape a young person and even change their life.

"For one, it teaches self-discipline," explained Davis. "It's not like any other sports, football, basketball, or baseball where you can rely on your teammate if you're not feeling good that day. In boxing if you're not feeling good that day it's still all on you,"

With the new gym and the opportunities that will come with it, the Davis brothers hope to knock out any shred of doubt an aspiring Hampton Roads boxer might have by putting the kids on the right path.

"Outside of boxing, we are trying to help the community. There is a lot of violence going on in our area and we are just trying to change one kid at a time," said Davis.

Opening the gym is a dream come true for Kelvin and his family. In addition to bringing boxing to the 757, the family hopes the new facility helps young local athletes like Meeks realize their dream,"

"I would like to be a champ, that's what I aspire to be one day," said Meeks.

