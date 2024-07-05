Watch Now
Dazzling July 4th fireworks display captivates Virginia Beach Oceanfront crowds

Posted at 11:00 PM, Jul 04, 2024

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Bright sun. Warm air. A mild breeze.

It was a perfect Fourth of July at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Ty Crawford and his family were making a repeat visit from Kentucky.

"[Get to] spend time with my lovely family, getting to spend time in the ocean," Crawford said. "It's cold at first but it gets really nice. And there's great food here."

A dazzling fireworks show capped off the evening; the performance, originally scheduled for 9:30 p.m., started closer due to the threat of rain.

The show lasted about 20 minutes, captivating an audience of thousands along the oceanfront and boardwalk.

