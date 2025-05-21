Development plans show off what the future of Rudee Park could look like

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new jetty walk, beach village, splash pad, and shared-use path could be coming to Rudee Park in the future.

Those new amenities were some that were presented to city leaders Tuesday as to what the future of that area could hold.

"I think it's cool as long as it boosts the stoke level and doesn't interfere with how things are," surfer Andrew Jacob said.

The stoke level could be at an all-time high for many visiting the Virginia Beach Oceanfront over the next few years.

The city council reviewed renderings that showcase proposed amenities for the future Rudee Park, which include a beach village overlooking the ocean, swings, bathrooms, showers, a community lawn, and shared-use paths that may connect to the Virginia Beach Trail.

"I usually hit the water and then go eat, but I could come back and hang out at a park," Jacob said.

Certainamenities that exist now such as dedicated fishing spots will still be included in the plans.

The designs were developed based on feedback from the community, with input from over 14,000 residents.

A parking garage with 350 spaces could also be incorporated into the project.

If included, the total cost could exceed $70 million. Without the garage and with surface-level parking on 3rd Street, costs could still surpass $42 million.

Some residents feel this price tag may be a wave too hard to ride.

"In spite of that, I would say no, scrap the park. There are a lot of other issues that money could be used to address that would have a more immediate impact on the community of Virginia Beach," Jacob said.

Local fishermen, who preferred to remain unnamed, expressed concerns about the costs but acknowledged a need for development in the area.

According to the design team, costs could be offset through naming sponsorships at the park and event space rentals.

In two weeks, the development team plans to return to the city council to seek further guidance on specific elements of the project.

Based on the timeline presented, construction could begin in January 2027 and be completed by December 2028.