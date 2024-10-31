Watch Now
Día de los Muertos festivities kick off in Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's cultural celebration of Día de los Muertos has officially begun!

Día de los Muertos, which is on Friday, is also known as Day of the Dead. It's a tradition where people all over Mexico and other countries in Latin America honor their ancestors, family and pets no longer with us.

A community gathered in the Zeiders American Dream Theater in Town Center for a community ofrenda, or offering. A community ofrenda will be held daily Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

From 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, you can go to the theater to enjoy Ballet Folklorico performances and bands playing Mexican music.

The events are free to attend. Walk-in seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, organizers say.

