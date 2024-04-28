Driver fatally crashes into hydraulic barricade at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek–Fort Story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A driver fatally crashed into the hydraulic barricade at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek–Fort Story on Sunday, according to a public affairs officer (PAO.)

The PAO said that at around 3:40 a.m. a vehicle ran through the gate without stopping for a security check.

Security personnel activated the hydraulic access control system, which puts up a barrier to stop cars from entering. The PAO said this is the procedure in the event of a vehicle not stopping for a security check.

The vehicle crashed into the barrier at a high rate of speed and caught fire.

The military installation's fire company was able to put out the fire but the driver died, the PAO said.

The PAO said NCIS was still on scene and investigating as of 2:00 p.m. Sunday.