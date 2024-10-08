Early timeline set for next year's Something In The Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An early timeline for planning next year's Something In The Water (SITW) in Virginia Beach has been laid out by festival organizers.

This weekend was scheduled to be this year's festival down at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront but the event was postponed just hours after tickets went on sale to locals last month.

During a presentation to city council, Executive Producer for SITW Robby Wells, went over dates they are aimed at planning next year's event.

Wells went over Pharrell's vision for the festival with the city and how it helps to bring in names and partnerships that are not always here in Hampton Roads.

John Hood

When it comes to this year's festival, Wells said because of how large the event is they needed to be able to market the festival successfully and in the case of this year the event needed to be paused.

City leaders like council member Joashua Schulman did push back stating that other than disappointment in the fanbase there were serious monetary impacts for people who made travel arraignments and other events looking to be held that weekend.

"I understand how this would have this sort of impact that it goes beyond the fans that were standing in line who we will absolutely take care of, it goes further," Wells said. "I think hopefully a lot of those multiple years of relationship building and understanding why we exist and why we're doing what we do will manifest as a quick repair."

WTKR Something in the Water ticket line, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024



When it comes to dates Wells said the event will present potential dates for next year's festival by Oct. 19.

They hope to have a contract with the city by Nov. 1 and with that, an announcement and sale will happen before the end of this year.

News 3 tried speaking with Wells following his presentation but he was unavailable.