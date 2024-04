VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach said a vehicle crashed into a building at 1016 First Colonial Rd.

According to Google Maps, the building is home to Atlantic Physical Therapy.

Investigators said there were no significant injuries, though extensive damage was done to the building.

Police said the crash appeared to be accidental, based on preliminary investigation.