Family, friends celebrate life of Taniiah Lewis, killed in car crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Sunday, a celebration of life was held in Virginia Beach for 23-year-old artist, poet and entrepreneur, Taniiah Lewis.

Lewis died in a car crash around 3 a.m. on April 28.

Almost a month later, and the crowd at her celebration of life was massive.

“It’s not about the academic success, or your athletic abilities. But it’s about how she was really able to touch individuals and reach them through kindness and love," said her mother, Tanecia Newman.

Known as "T" to those close to her, Lewis had been developing her own hair product line with her styles being featured by big brands like Reebok.

According to her mom, Taniiah was on a mission to 'change the narrative' through Representation, Inspiration, Collaboration and Education, a movement she dubbed as RICE. She was also a poet and in 2023 was crowned "Miss Tidewater."

“She would be able to display her strength through how she would do someone’s hair and encourage them just by them feeling better through their hairstyle," Tanecia told News 3.

That crash may have taken her life, but it was clear during the celebration on Sunday that her spirit lives on. Family members say she will never be forgotten. Poetry was a major part of the service, as it was on of her greatest loves.

“Your presence is your purpose, and your representation is inspiration, those are words from Taniiah," said her friend, Israel Leader.

For some at the celebration, this was their first experience of loss. With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, her mother Tanecia made sure resources were available at the event for anyone who needed support.

“She had a lot of friends her age, so we just really want to make sure that individuals are taking care of themselves," she said.

If you're reading this story and still aren't convinced about the lasting impact Taniiah will make, you'll be able to see it for yourself on June 15. Her friends will be holding a hair and fashion show in her honor at 24th street park at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach.

“We going to honor her, and show you exactly what type of character and influence she has," Israel said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health and need help, below are some resources:

