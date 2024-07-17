First Landing State Park wins travelers' favorite award

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia State Parks have been recognized as "traveler favorites" by Tripadvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards, including one in Hampton Roads.

Virginia Beach's First Landing State Park placed in the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor. First Landing's mountainous cousin Natural Bridge State Park also earned this distinction.

The travel company says the parks have consistently earned great reviews.

First Landing State Park personnel say they're excited to be among the top destinations for travelers.

“We are honored that our guests enjoy the park and took the time to share their positive experience,” said First Landing State Park Manager Bruce Widener. “We are more than just a beach getaway as we offer self-guided and ranger-led programs that allow guests to explore the park and its exceptional habitat.”

The award is based on feedback from visitors per authentic, first-hand reviews on the website over a 12-month period. Tripadvisor says using input from visitors creates a valuable and trustworthy designation of great places to visit.

“Travelers’ Choice honors businesses that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence," said John Boris, chief growth officer at Tripadvisor. "This means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to go online and leave a great review about their experience."

