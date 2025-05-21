Fogo de Chão in Pembroke Square set to open on Memorial Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After months of construction, Fogo de Chão in Virginia Beach's Pembroke Square area is set to open on Memorial Day (Monday, May 26), making the popular chain's first restaurant in Hampton Roads!

If you're new to the Brazilian steakhouse concept, servers meander the restaurant with giant skewers with various meats, which kind of look like swords, and carve the meat directly onto your plate — that is, until you get the meat sweats and exclaim, "não mais" (no more).

The new restaurant marks the fourth Fogo de Chão location in the state.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing our footprint in Virginia , ” Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “ It’s exciting to bring our immersive dining experience to Virginia Beach’s diverse and growing population. We look forward to welcoming new guests and returning Fogo Fans to discover the Culinary Art of Churrasco in a setting that reflects the rich traditions of Southern Brazil.”

The restaurant is donating 10% of its first week of sales to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & the Eastern Shore to help combat hunger.

Fogo de Chão is located at 4554 Virginia Beach Boulevard, across the street from The Cheesecake Factory. For more information, including hours of operation, click here.