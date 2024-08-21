Former VB prosecutor accused of embezzling, laundering victim restitution money

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former Virginia Beach prosecutor has been charged for allegedly embezzling and laundering restitution money belonging to victims, according to a statement from Commonwealth's Attorney Colin Stolle emailed to news outlets Tuesday night.

James Panagis, who served with the CA's office from August 2015 until February 2022, has been indicted by a grand jury Monday, August 20 and charged with:



four counts of embezzlement by a public officer

four counts of uttering a forged check

embezzlement greater than or equal to $500

money laundering

proceeds from felony activity

The charges come from activities during Panagis' employment with the office, and from him taking restitution money from victims, according to Stolle.

Panagis did not have any disciplinary issues documented during his time with with the CA's office and left on his own accord; however, the investigation, Stolle said, began not long after Panagis left the office.

“In August 2022, I called for an investigation after discovering irregularities in a former Virginia Beach prosecutor, James Panagis’, files," Stolle said. "I immediately requested the Virginia State Police conduct a criminal investigation and asked that a Special Prosecutor be appointed. I also immediately contacted the Virginia State Bar lead ethics counsel who advised me to turn this matter over for their review after the conclusion of the criminal investigation."

The Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney's will prosecute the case due to Stolle's conflict of interest, having worked with Panagis.

"Prosecutors, in particular, must practice law with the utmost integrity in order for the justice system to work, and that is what I expect from the prosecutors in my office," says Stolle.

Stolle added that he will comment on the case when it is concluded.