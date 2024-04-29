Four pistols recovered after shots fired in Virginia Beach: Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police in Virginia Beach said they recovered four pistols and numerous shell casings after a shooting Sunday night.

Officers said they received a call about shots fired in the 300 block of 24th Street at around midnight.

Police said they stopped a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene of the shooting, the driver, Raevon Gordon, 22, of Virginia Beach, was detained.

Officers said they recovered a loaded firearm from the vehicle and subsequently charged Gordon with illegally concealing a firearm.

Police said several other people fled the scene hiding guns along the way.

Four pistols and a number of shell casings were recovered.