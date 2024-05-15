Virginia Beach curbside recycling voted to continue

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It appears that curbside recycling in Virginia Beach is here to stay.

The contract with TFC Recycling ends on June 30 and some residents were concerned that curbside recycling might get cut as it did in Chesapeake.

However, city councilmembers voted to approve an increase in the fees associated with recycling, which a spokesperson said will likely mean no gap in service.

Customers are expected to pay around $3 extra per month.

When the city of Virginia Beach put out a survey last Fall more than 11,000 people filled out, a majority saying they wanted to keep the convenience of curbside pickup.

The city has not said if it will be TFC continuing the service or another provider.