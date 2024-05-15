Portsmouth city to move inmates off waterfront

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth is one step closer to moving the city's inmates off the waterfront.

Last month the Hampton Roads Regional Jail Authority gave Portsmouth the go-ahead to purchase the regional jail building on Elmhurst Lane.

To do that, five cities that make up the regional jail board needed to sign off. As of last night, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Newport News, and Portsmouth have all unanimously voted to sell the regional jail to Portsmouth. Hampton is expected to vote on the sale next week.

Portsmouth then plans to tear down the current city jail on Crawford Street.

"And possibly go out and either have a request for proposal or unsolicited bid and have a developer come in and develop our waterfront so we can be an entity where people can come and enjoy that space," said Lisa Lucas Burke, Vice Mayor of Portsmouth.

Portsmouth plans to spend $31.5 million to purchase the regional jail building. The four other cities would get money from the sale.