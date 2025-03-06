Free festival with Waka Flocka Flame coming in April instead of Something in the Water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Something in the Water is out, for now, and a new festival called Vibe Check is in.

Entertainment organizers with Beach Events and IMGoing just announced rappers Waka Flocka Flame and Bryce Vine will headline the two-day hip-hop and R&B festival.

The festival will take place on 24th Street at the Oceanfront from April 25 to 26 — the same weekend Something in the Water was initially supposed to happen.

Beach Events says it will feature 15 performers throughout the weekend, including SoberTheDJ, Bailly Castillo, Shaolinn, CMRNPRKR, Young Crazy, Duct, Ladies of Sparta, 88WESS, Marv.P, Shann, and Pretty Savage.

The festival is free! Preferred viewing tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 7. Click here for details.

While Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer has made it clear that Something in the Water 2025 will not be held the last weekend in April, the city is open to another weekend.

City leaders decided to move forward with other plans for the weekend after SITW organizers missed several required deadlines, including a deadline to drop a lineup and start ticket sales. Following the decision towards the end of January, Mayor Dyer said he'd like to talk to Pharrell "one-on-one so we can build that bridge and maybe get this magic back."

As for Vibe Check, Beach Events Director William Younce said the festival is an ideal event for the Oceanfront ahead of summer.

“Beach Events continues to explore fun and innovative ways to expand the tourism season, and we think Vibe Check is a great fit to help us kick off the summer season early," said Younce. “This free, two-day festival will provide a unique, impactful pre-Memorial Day Weekend for the local hotels and restaurants.”

Beach Events hopes to showcase the local art scene through this event.

"This new event also compliments the ten-year anniversary this April of the ViBe Creative District in Virginia Beach -- a thriving hub for artists, musicians and entrepreneurs. While local and national musicians take the stage, visual artists from the ViBe District will paint live to engage with the eventgoers to showcase local creativity in action." Beach Events

