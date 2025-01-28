Something in the Water is definitely not happening in April, but VB's mayor is open to another weekend

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — While Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer has made it clear that Something in the Water 2025 will not be held the last weekend in April, as Pharrell declared in September, the city is open to another weekend.

In an interview with News 3 the day after Virginia Beach officially pulled the plug on the April 26-27 weekend for the event, Mayor Dyer said he'd like to talk to Pharrell "one-on-on so we can build that bridge and maybe get this magic back."

Because of the logistical challenges the city must undertake to put on a safe, successful event, Dyer says, they had their "backs against the wall."

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach pulls the plug on SITW after organizers miss terminal lineup, ticket sales deadline

Virginia Beach pulls the plug on SITW after organizers miss terminal lineup, ticket sales deadline

After several missed deadlines where SITW organizers were required to announce the festival lineup and commence ticket sales, the city sent a letter on Jan. 21 asserting that they would cancel the event if a deadline of end of business Monday was not met.

It wasn't.

Monday came and went with another missed deadline from SITW organizers, prompting the city to move in another direction.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach leaders send notice of breach to SITW organizers with Monday deadline

Virginia Beach leaders give SITW leaders 5 more days, another ultimatum

"While the City values the positive impact and visibility the Something in the Water festival has had on Virginia Beach in years’ past, regretfully organizers did not meet the cure notice requirements in terms of next steps, the SITW team will receive an official termination notice from the City.



As a result, City staff will begin alternative plans for the weekend of April 26-27. We remain optimistic about future opportunities to work with the SITW team."



Following Pharrell's postponement of the festival back in September, the SITW organizers signed a contract with the city with a Dec. 31 deadline to commence ticket sales and announce a lineup.

The festival's leadership was not able to meet the deadline and asked for an extension. Dyer initially proposed an ultimatum, but city leaders decided to give them an extension following a vote on Jan. 7.

Watch previous coverage: Something in the Water gets more time for lineup, ticket sales after Virginia Beach council vote

Something in the Water gets more time for lineup, ticket sales after Virginia Beach council vote

SITW organizers were supposed to give the city weekly updates following the vote, which did not happen for the most part as the festival leaders were impacted by the California wildfires.

Frustrated with the lack of updates, city leaders notified the festival's organizers of a breach of contract, stating they had until close of business Monday to close the breach.

“It is time to move forward," said Councilmember Dr. Amelia Ross-Hammond, during the Jan. 21 meeting. “This is it. We love the entertainment, but we wanted you to love us back by giving us the right time.”

Watch previous coverage: Why Virginia Beach leaders didn't get as much of an update on Something in the Water as expected

Why Virginia Beach didn't get much of an update on Something in the Water music festival

Dyer told News 3 that although Something in the Water will not be coming in April, the city already has plans for another event.

"We definitely have a plan B," said Dyer. "Be assured, we got a plan that we're going to put on a great event."