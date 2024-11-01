Free temporary parking coming to Virginia Beach oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Free two-hour parking at the Virginia Beach oceanfront will start on Friday, Nov. 1, which is a big plus for many people visiting the area and various businesses.

The free parking will run through March 31 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. along parts of Atlantic Avenue, from 5th Street to 38th Street.

"It makes it easier for us to access things," Amanda, a tourist visiting Virginia Beach said.

There are signs posted on the oceanfront where free parking is available. The city will go back to paid parking at the beginning of April.

"If it’s not a special event, a busy day or the middle of summer, it’s okay to find parking. It’s super hard to find parking or you have to pay $40 for parking," Eric Uzomah, a Hampton Roads resident said.

One organization is pushing for the city of Virginia Beach to offer free parking for Virginia Beach indefinitely. The Atlantic Avenue Association would like to see 600 new parking spaces added by 2026.

"Sometimes they’ve come down and not have been able to find a parking space or paid too much and got turned off. We’re working on turning that around with a free parking campaign for Virginia Beach residents," George Kotarides, the owner of Dough Boys Pizza said.

Kotarides is also apart of the Atlantic Avenue Association and says there are two ongoing problems for parking during tourism season.

"Its either 'I can’t find a parking space or I paid too much for parking.' Those are the two primary complaints of parking," Kotarides said.

A spokesperson with the City of Virginia Beach says they understand the public's parking concerns, but pointed out there's nearly 1,500 parking spaces in three parking garages, more than 300 spots at parking lots near the oceanfront, and roughly 680 metered spots.

The City of Virginia Beach will have a public meeting where residents can weigh in on Atlantic Avenue improvement parking on Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.