Free webinar offers education on antivirus software and scams

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — AARP is hosting a financial security event Wednesday afternoon aimed at helping people protect their devices from digital threats.

In today’s increasingly digital world, it’s vital to stay informed and protect against potentially harmful downloads. Wednesday’s webinar, hosted by AARP, is focused on antivirus software and malware — commonly referred to as "malicious software."

The event is part of a series of financial security workshops scheduled throughout the next few weeks and into the summer. Courses are available both in-person and online.

The Fraud Watch Network will cover different types of malware, how these threats work, and present various programs designed to remove viruses from devices. Attendees will also learn how to prevent future infections.

“I think so many, and especially older people, get caught up in these scams,” said Judy Mizel, who stressed the importance of scam prevention for seniors. “Don't give anybody your address, your phone number or that kind of stuff.”

If you’re interested in learning how to actively protect yourself from online scams, register for the webinar happening Wednesday afternoon from 1 to 2 p.m.

Click here to register.