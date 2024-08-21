Friends and loved ones remember victim killed in Shore Drive DUI crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Over the weekend in Virginia Beach there were two fatal DUI crashes in part of the city.

One happened on Ferrell Pkwy and the other near the entrance of First Landing State Park.

A cross now sits along Shore Drive for Ben Alvarado who was killed early Sunday morning after he was hit by another driver who is now charged with DUI manslaughter.

"You don't want to believe it's true, you still don't want to think it's true," Jevren Swanson, a friend of Alvarado, said.

Friends and family tell News 3 that the 48-year-old was a former sailor from Chicago who was stationed in Hampton Roads.

Alvarado retired from the military nine years ago and had a family of his own.

Candles are now lit inside Inland Reef in Virginia Beach where he worked.

"He'd walk into a room and his aura just lit up the room," Swanson said. "He just had this vibe about him that just created this happiness and lovingness"

Virginia Beach Police say 22-year-old Samuel Randolph has been charged with DUI and DUI manslaughter for the crash that killed Alvarado and injured another woman.

This was the second fatal DUI crash in the city over the weekend.

On Friday Randy Golliher was killed after a crash involving another car near the Wawa on Ferrell Pkwy.

That other driver was Brittany Harris and she is charged with DUI manslaughter.

"Yeah it's just heartbreaking 2024 has been very rough for Virginia Beach," Swanson said.

According to police data so far this year there have been 149 alcohol-related crashes in Virginia Beach and 14 drug-related crashes.

Last year as a whole there were 308 alcohol-related crashes and 45 drug-related crashes.

In 2022, there were 60 fewer alcohol-related crashes and 15 fewer drug-related crashes compared to 2023.

As friends and family of Alvarado continue to remember someone they say put others before himself they ask everyone to be smart and safe on the road.

"Oh, you're having a bad day? What can I do to make you feel better, that was just the type of guy he was," Swanson said.

Fundraisers have been created for both Alvarado and Gollihur to assist their families during this time.

Harris had a bond hearing on Wednesday but refused to appear in court.

She is due back in court in October.

Meanwhile, Randolph will be due back in court in December.