Fundraisers organized to support families of fallen VBPD Officers Christopher Reese and Cameron Girvin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Following the tragic loss of two Virginia Beach police officers who were killed in the line of duty, people throughout Hampton Roads are organizing fundraisers to support the fallen officers' families and the police community.

Virginia Beach Police Officers Christopher Reese, 30, and Cameron Girvin, 25, were shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Friday night. According to Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate, this is the first time in 16 years a VBPD officer was killed while on-duty.

Watch: Full press conference on deaths of VBPD officers

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: VB Police Chief provides updates on two officers killed Friday night

In a social media post, the Virginia Beach Police Department reminded everyone to be aware of scammers posing as benevolent fundraisers.

We are grateful for the outpouring of support for VBPD during this difficult time. Unfortunately, fraudulent fundraisers can arise in moments like these. As soon as a legitimate fund is established, we will share the details with you here. Read more: https://t.co/GgJbgidO5s — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) February 23, 2025

GoFundMe fundraisers have been set up for Reese and Girvin's families to receive direct aid:



The Virginia Beach Police Foundation is a credible organization to donate to. It supports VBPD at large, providing support to families experiencing a "financial hardship."

Donate to the Virginia Beach Police Foundation

Watch: Virginia Beach church prays for fallen officers

Virginia Beach church takes moment to pray for fallen VBPD officers

Local businesses are taking part in the fundraising efforts as well.

Sandbridge Tattoo in Virginia Beach will have walk-in appointments available for pre-designed tattoos at a cost of $75. All proceeds from these tattoos will be donated to support the affected families.



Starting Tuesday, Feb. 25 through Saturday, March 1.

Thin Brew Line, an Irish pub and brewery in Virginia Beach, announced that 100% of proceeds from their next batch will be donated to the Girvin and Reese families.



They expect the beer to be ready by the first week of March.

SuperHeroes Ice Cream and Pizza in Virginia Beach announced that they will host an event where 100% of all sales will be donated directly to the families. Superheroes like Spider-Man and the Red Power Ranger will be in attendance to support the event!



Proceeds collected from sales all day Saturday, March 1 — the formal event will run from noon to 8 p.m.

The Cockeyed Rooster Cafe in Smithfield will allocate 20% of their proceeds to the Virginia Beach Police Foundation.

