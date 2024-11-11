Gloucester County Sheriff's Office investigator nominated as regional Top Cop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The best of the best in law enforcement rubbed elbows this weekend in Virginia Beach. They were at the annual Top Cop event hosted by the Greater Hampton Roads Regional Crime Line board.

Officers from each department were recognized for their selfless contributions to the agency and community over the past year. Some officers put their lives in danger to save a life, while others put predators and dangerous criminals behind bars.

Though every case was unique, each public servant went above and beyond their call of duty.

The overall Top Cop this year was Investigator Kyrstin Shackelford from the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office. She worked her way up from civilian to investigator in just a few years.

“It has been an honor to grow up at the sheriff's office. As you kind of heard my backstory, I was a civilian secretary and now I am a senior investigator in our Criminal Investigations Division,” she said. “It's a dream come true.”

Investigator Shackelford says it was a complete shock to win the award and to be recognized in a room full of her peers.

"You are fully capable of doing anything that you put your mind to, men, women. I have to put a plug in for women because I love to see a strong female in law enforcement. But if your heart is in it, you can do whatever you dream,” she said.

Anchor Erin Miller was honored to emcee the event with Coast Live host, Chandler Nunnally. Erin is also on the Greater Hampton Roads Regional Crime Line board.

All the money raised at the event goes directly to Crime Line. Crime Line is a nonprofit that funds the payments given to tipsters who anonymously report crimes in our community.