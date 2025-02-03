Hampton man charged after ramming trooper vehicles on I-264, VSP says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Hampton man is facing charges after he rammed several Virginia State Patrol vehicles on I-264 in Virginia Beach Saturday night, according to a VSP press release.

Around 11:20 p.m., State Police said troopers saw a man, identified as Jose'L Lavar Lewis, 26, of Hampton, allegedly speeding on the interstate at Independence Boulevard.

Virginia State Police

According to the release, Lewis did not pull over even after hitting tire deflation devices on the interstate.

Lewis continued to the City Hall area of Norfolk where troopers slowed him down with a 'vehicle containment' maneuver, VSP said. Lewis began to ram VSP vehicles and then ran from the scene.

He was later arrested.

State Police said Lewis and three other passengers were in the car.

Virginia State Police

One of the passengers, 45-year-old Douglas Presley, Jr., of Hampton, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and taken to Virginia Beach City Jail.

Virginia State Police

Lewis and one of the troopers were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, VSP said. Lewis was later taken to Virginia Beach jail and charged with reckless driving by speed, felony elude, hit and run, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Both Presley and Lewis did not get bond, authorities said.