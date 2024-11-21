Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Heartwarming video shows dad surprising son at Pembroke Elementary after 10-month Navy deployment

WATCH: Dad returns from deployment, surprises son at Pembroke Elem.
Posted
and last updated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — What second-grader Liam Richards thought would be just another day at school turned out to be a day he'll never forget when his dad returned from deployment.

Chris Richards had just finished a 10-month Navy deployment when he surprised Liam at Pembroke Elementary School, according to Virginia Beach City Public Schools. Liam's mother, who's a teacher at the school, captured the heartwarming reunion on her video!

The reunion video went viral, even catching the attention of the Detroit Lions—who Chris has been a lifelong fan of.

The team gave the family sideline tickets to a game, VBCPS shared. They even got to meet some of the players!

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Salvation Army's Digital Red Kettle