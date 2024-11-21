Heartwarming video shows dad surprising son at Pembroke Elementary after 10-month Navy deployment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — What second-grader Liam Richards thought would be just another day at school turned out to be a day he'll never forget when his dad returned from deployment.

Chris Richards had just finished a 10-month Navy deployment when he surprised Liam at Pembroke Elementary School, according to Virginia Beach City Public Schools. Liam's mother, who's a teacher at the school, captured the heartwarming reunion on her video!

The reunion video went viral, even catching the attention of the Detroit Lions—who Chris has been a lifelong fan of.

The team gave the family sideline tickets to a game, VBCPS shared. They even got to meet some of the players!