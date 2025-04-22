Here are the 11 free concerts coming to the VB Oceanfront in summer 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This summer, you'll have nearly a dozen chances to enjoy concerts at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for free!

This year's Virginia Beach Oceanfront Concert Series kicks off on May 21. A free concert will be held almost every Wednesday until Sept. 10, according to event organizers.

The schedule for the concert series is as follows:



lovelytheband with Winyah : May 21 at 24th Street Park

: May 21 at 24th Street Park DJ Jazzy Jeff : May 28 at 17th Street Park

: May 28 at 17th Street Park Tropidelic & Ballyhoo : June 4 at 24th Street Park

: June 4 at 24th Street Park The Wonder Years : June 11 at 17th Street Park

: June 11 at 17th Street Park The Gaslight Anthem with Bennett Walker Wales : July 9 at 24th Street Park

: July 9 at 24th Street Park The Wallflowers with Early James : July 16 at 24th Street Park

: July 16 at 24th Street Park Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew (Remain In Light) : July 23 at 17th Street Park

: July 23 at 17th Street Park Queensrÿche : July 30 at 31st Street Park

: July 30 at 31st Street Park GZA with Phunky Nomads : August 6 at 24th Street Park

: August 6 at 24th Street Park The Struts with Dirty Honey : August 13 at 24th Street Park

: August 13 at 24th Street Park Say Anything with Madd Francis: September 10 at 24th Street Park

Each concert starts at 7 p.m., event organizers say. The line-ups are subject to change.

Concertgoers are allowed to bring beach blankets, towels, beach chairs, small coolers, food and non-alcoholic drinks and strollers, according to the event's website.

The listed rules say attendees cannot bring alcohol, open or glass containers, bikes, pets (except certified service animals), professional camera/video equipment and umbrellas.

For more information, click here.