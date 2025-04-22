Here are the 11 free concerts coming to the VB Oceanfront in summer 2025

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This summer, you'll have nearly a dozen chances to enjoy concerts at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for free!
This year's Virginia Beach Oceanfront Concert Series kicks off on May 21. A free concert will be held almost every Wednesday until Sept. 10, according to event organizers.
The schedule for the concert series is as follows:
- lovelytheband with Winyah: May 21 at 24th Street Park
- DJ Jazzy Jeff: May 28 at 17th Street Park
- Tropidelic & Ballyhoo: June 4 at 24th Street Park
- The Wonder Years: June 11 at 17th Street Park
- The Gaslight Anthem with Bennett Walker Wales: July 9 at 24th Street Park
- The Wallflowers with Early James: July 16 at 24th Street Park
- Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew (Remain In Light): July 23 at 17th Street Park
- Queensrÿche: July 30 at 31st Street Park
- GZA with Phunky Nomads: August 6 at 24th Street Park
- The Struts with Dirty Honey: August 13 at 24th Street Park
- Say Anything with Madd Francis: September 10 at 24th Street Park
Each concert starts at 7 p.m., event organizers say. The line-ups are subject to change.
Concertgoers are allowed to bring beach blankets, towels, beach chairs, small coolers, food and non-alcoholic drinks and strollers, according to the event's website.
The listed rules say attendees cannot bring alcohol, open or glass containers, bikes, pets (except certified service animals), professional camera/video equipment and umbrellas.
