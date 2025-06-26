Historic roots, rew beginnings: Seatack Park revamp on the horizon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Residents in the historic Seatack neighborhood of Virginia Beach have expressed concerns about being seen and preserving the history of their community.

Recently released design plans for the development of Seatack Park have residents feeling that a long-awaited vision is finally becoming a reality.

“Long overdue, but we’re grateful, and we’re so excited about the new renovations that are getting ready to take place here in Seatack,” said Donnie Gregory, with the Seatack Civic League.

John Hood

Gregory emphasized that for years, residents have been asking for updates to the park, which holds many family memories. “My father did play on this field back when it was called the old Viking Park,” he shared.

The old park will soon be transformed into a renewed space following the Virginia Beach City Council's decision last summer to move forward with the renovation plans.

This summer, the community can now view the renderings, which feature new basketball courts, a walking loop, and a large pavilion for family gatherings.

One change Gregory is particularly excited about is the addition of 55 parking spaces, a significant upgrade from the current parking lot that can fill up quickly.

He noted that inadequate parking in the past has discouraged families from returning and holding events in the park.

John Hood

“It’s going to bring all of our families back to the place they have always known. The family reunions and those gatherings we have enjoyed in the past can come back home now and make this a fully-fledged park for our community as it should be,” Gregory said.

In addition, two signs will be installed to recognize the Black history of Seatack and the role baseball played for families growing up in the neighborhood.

Site plan approval is expected to take 18 months, followed by another 15 months of construction.

John Hood

However, Gregory expressed his happiness that the project is finally happening.

“To preserve that legacy and history of our fathers who labored before us, and to pass that on to our next generation, it’s going to be great,” he said.