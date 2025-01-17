Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

How drones help VBFD find trapped victims, extinguish fires and more

Lesnar Vessel Accident.JPG
Indian River Child Search2 (1).JPG
Disabled Vessel Chesapeake Bay.JPG
North Landing Brush fire (1).JPG
IMG_1641.jpg
IMG_1637.jpg
Posted
and last updated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department gave News 3 an up-close look at a versatile tool crews use to respond to missions more efficiently: drones.

IMG_1641.jpg

VBFD's John McMahon says since launching the Unmanned Aircraft System program in 2018, the department has found multiple ways to use them when responding to fires. Their heat-detecting capabilities help crews locate people stuck in structures, they can help medicate fires, and they're able to drop tools to crews, including rescue sticks, rope or meters for hazmat.

The drones have also helped in situations that don't involve active fires, including missing persons cases and boat accidents.

Lesnar Vessel Accident.JPG
Drone shot from a vessel accident at the Lesner Bridge.
Indian River Child Search2 (1).JPG
Drone shot of a search for a child underway in the Indian River area.

McMahon says having crews on the ground and eyes in the sky simultaneously has proven to be very beneficial. He says the department's goal is to eventually have a drone on scene before crews arrive — which they've already done a few times.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device