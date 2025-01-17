How drones help VBFD find trapped victims, extinguish fires and more

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department gave News 3 an up-close look at a versatile tool crews use to respond to missions more efficiently: drones.

Max Barrett/WTKR

VBFD's John McMahon says since launching the Unmanned Aircraft System program in 2018, the department has found multiple ways to use them when responding to fires. Their heat-detecting capabilities help crews locate people stuck in structures, they can help medicate fires, and they're able to drop tools to crews, including rescue sticks, rope or meters for hazmat.

The drones have also helped in situations that don't involve active fires, including missing persons cases and boat accidents.

Virginia Beach Fire Department Drone shot from a vessel accident at the Lesner Bridge.

Virginia Beach Fire Department Drone shot of a search for a child underway in the Indian River area.

McMahon says having crews on the ground and eyes in the sky simultaneously has proven to be very beneficial. He says the department's goal is to eventually have a drone on scene before crews arrive — which they've already done a few times.