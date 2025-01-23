How Virginia Beach keeps you safe from black ice as wet roads freeze

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In Virginia Beach, the snow brought kids and adults outside.

"We only get snow like once every couple of years, I feel like, and when we do, it's kind of like this," said Drew Ashcraft of Virginia Beach.

Many took the opportunity for a snowball fight at the Shack near the Oceanfront.

Watch related coverage: As sea level rise persists, Hampton Roads planners stress need for climate plan

As sea level rise persists, Hampton Roads planners stress need for climate plan

"This kind of snow is alright for it because you can actually pack it," explained Alex Varner of Virginia Beach.

While the snow might be perfect for snowballs, it poses a challenge for Virginia Beach Public Works. Their crews have been treating the roads since before the storm began.

"Trying to get the salt to activate with the sun to try and melt the snow and ice, get it slushy so we can push it off the road. Hopefully, we can get the roads clear and working to get them dry before we have a refreeze tonight," said Phillip Koetter, Virginia Beach public works operations engineer.

Watch related coverage: Crews from western N.C. arrive in the Outer Banks to help clear snow covered roads

Crews from western N.C. arrive in the Outer Banks to help clear snow covered roads

He said the biggest concern as temperatures drop is the high potential for black ice, as wet roads can refreeze. Black ice can be difficult to see and is most common in the early morning hours.

That's why road crews focused a lot of attention on the main roads, using salt to deice. The salt is typically effective until temperatures drop to about 20 degrees, after which crews employ other road treatment methods.

"That would be Virginia Beach Boulevard, Great Neck, Princess Anne Road — any of the roads that have hospitals on them, police stations, fire stations, emergency response personnel, critical infrastructure-type places, and high-traffic areas," said Koetter.

Watch related coverage: Winter storm that dropped record-breaking snow across the South moves into Florida

Winter storm brings snow to Florida

While the main roads are carefully monitored, side roads, which do not receive as much immediate attention, could be slick for some time as temperatures remain low.

Road crews urge residents to use caution and give them space to work if they venture out.

Residents may also notice slick patches on sidewalks. While the city does not remove snow from sidewalks, property owners are expected to do so within six hours of the storm.