How you can make a difference in your community this Giving Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A lot of people are reaching into their wallets this holiday season. First, it's Black Friday, then Small Business Saturday and before it's time to get back to work, Cyber Monday sneaks up too.

But this time of year is not only about what you can buy, but what you can give.

“People who normally do not volunteer would be very surprised as to how good you feel when you do it,” says Ramona Chandler, the special projects director at AIDNOW.

Tuesday is what is known as Giving Tuesday.

Watch more: Virginia Beach nonprofit's Giving Tuesday effort aims to give food, Christmas gifts to those struggling

JCOC's Giving Tuesday effort to provide food, Christmas gifts to people in need

It is a day of generosity where people are encouraged to make a positive impact whether that be smiling at a stranger or volunteering with a nonprofit.

“It takes a village and we're just one of many nonprofits,” says Chandler.

I recently talked with Ramona Chandler, the special projects director at AIDNOW.

Watch related coverage: Food pantry, casino partner to give out Thanksgiving feasts to 2,500 families

Food pantry, casino partner to give out Thanksgiving feasts to 2,500 families

AIDNOW is a Virginia Beach nonprofit that puts together fresh grocery bundles for military families and helps support kids who may be without a home.

“When there's a need, we just jump in. We go wherever the need is,” she says.

This Giving Tuesday, you can also go where the need is by fundraising, sharing a message on social media or giving your time.

Watch: 'Aid Now' nonprofit helping military families buy groceries

'Aid Now' nonprofit helping military families buy groceries

“It’s a gift when people give of their time, sometimes it's more important to give your time than it is to give money,” Chandler says.

In 2022, according to GivingTuesday.org, $3.1 Billion was raised in 24 hours, with more than 35 million participants in the United States.

The day of activism is historically the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.