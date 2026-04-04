Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach hosts massive Easter egg hunt this weekend

Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach is hosting one of the biggest Easter egg hunts in the area this weekend, featuring over 40,000 hidden eggs and a variety of animal experiences.

The event holds special meaning this year. The farm's team is honoring their late leader and owner, Randi Vogel, who died in November of last year.

"We’re trying to live on her legacy and continue with all the great things she brought to the farm. The Easter egg hunt being one of them is one of her favorite times a year," Sevannah Harvey said.

Families can spend the entire day at the farm, with activities running continuously.

"Because a lot of people wanna come we keep everything running open to close," Lauren Sisino Freeman said.

Children have plenty of chances to hunt and explore across the property.

"We have over three and then younger than that other than that open to close you can come egg hunting as much as you want,"Freeman said.

Beyond the egg hunt, visitors can enjoy a tree walk, a petting farm, and up-close experiences with mini Highland cows.

"And we have our tree walk adventure that’s gonna be super exciting for people to go on. We have our petting farm as always,"Freeman said.

Some of the animal encounters are highly popular and expected to fill up quickly.

"The thing that I would warn people about is seeing if you wanna get an animal adventure or an animal experience, which would be like cuddling with mini Highland cows those can and will sell out,so I would look online ahead of time and see if you can book those ahead of time," Freeman said.

Guests can also capture memories with furry and feathery friends along the way.

"We do have Easter photo shoots this year, which you can have with mini Highland cows and some other baby animals that I will leave to surprise when you get here," Freeman said.

For the staff, the best part of the weekend is seeing the joy on visitors' faces.

"All the smiles. Every time," Freeman said.