'I asked for help:' man fears brother drowned at Oceanfront as search is suspended

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Coast Guard and Virginia Beach Police suspended the search for two missing swimmers at Virginia Beach's Oceanfront Sunday due to deteriorating water conditions. This was after three people went into the water Saturday and only one was pulled out and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Three swimmers were in distress at the Oceanfront at 8:30 Saturday night, according to responders who got the call.

Police haven't named the swimmers, but we've been in contact with Guilmer Joselino who said one of his brothers was pulled from the ocean and is now in the hospital, his other brother was one of the swimmers still missing in the water, and the other missing person was a friend.

All three swimmers were men around the age of 20, according to the Coast Guard.

Joselino spoke to News 3 in Spanish. He said he was with his brothers and friend Saturday night on the Oceanfront.

"Yo estaba con ellos. Igual no pude hacer nada. Pedi ayuda, pero la ayuda llego y ya no se pudo hacer nada. Ya las olas se los llevo a los tres para dentro," said Joselino.

Translated by News 3's Pari Cruz:

"I was with them, but I couldn't do anything. I asked for help, but when help finally came we couldn't do anything. The waves had already taken them out."

He said he's alone in the hospital with his brother pulled from the water, but he couldn't tell us his condition. He's anxious for news of the two that are missing.

"Dicen que igual, si usted me podria ayudar en algo en buscarlo. Porque dicen que no lo han localizado. Y ya paso una noche y un dia, ya tiene timpo," said Joselino.

Translated by News 3's Pari Cruz:

"They haven't said anything new, if you could help us somehow in finding them. They tell me they haven't found him, but one night and a day has already passed. They're taking their time."

The water – at the time, a temperature of around 70 degrees Fahrenheit – has become more difficult to navigate, searchers said.

The Coast Guard said helicopters searched for hours Saturday, and boats continued searching through the night.

"You can't see at night the way you can during the day. What that means for us as search and rescue units is when we're covering an area, we can't cover as large of an area," explained Lt. Michael Long, PAO for U.S. Coast Guard, Sector Virginia.

USCG deployed a Jayhawk helicopter from Elizabeth City, North Carolina and multiple boats. Other resources came from Virginia Beach police, fire rescue, and marine units.

Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service's Tom Gill said now there's a dangerous surf, long shore currents and rip current activity at the Oceanfront. He added that the week had been mainly red flag conditions.

"In situations at this time of year, when we are down to patrol only, it's not keeping people out [of the water], it's informing people of what the conditions are," said Gill.

He reminds swimmers and onlookers to take precautions.

"If somebody sees somebody in trouble in water the first thing to do is call 911 or find a lifeguard if a lifeguard is on duty. But call 911, do not put yourself in a really dangerous situation," said Gill.

As of Sunday at 10:23 a.m., a press release confirmed Virginia Beach Police and the U.S. Coast Guard transitioned the mission from a rescue to a recovery. At 12:13 p.m. they announced the search was suspended.

The community holds hope the missing swimmers will soon be found.