'I want to know where he is': Sister speaks out about missing NFL player Sam Beal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The family of former NFL player Sam Beal continues searching for answers six months after he disappeared during after he unexpectedly traveled from Michigan to Virginia Beach.

Beal, who at one time played cornerback for the New York Giants, was last seen on July 12 when he dropped his girlfriend off at work in Michigan. His family says no one has heard from him since.

"After he dropped her off she thought he was going to work and next thing she knew she was calling him like hey where you at," said Essence Zhane, Beal's sister.

Beal never arrived at work that day. His family later discovered he had driven to Virginia Beach without telling anyone about his travel plans.

The last known communication from Beal came on July 13, when he mentioned he was trying to park somewhere in the oceanfront area.

His girlfriend used the car's OnStar technology to locate the vehicle after Beal went missing.

"The way she figured out her car was in Virginia was because of OnStar, she had pinged her car to the location," Zhane said.

A family member recovered the vehicle in Virginia Beach. Inside were clothes and some of Beal's belongings, but Beal was nowhere to be found. Evidence suggests he had been on 25th Street at some point, based on a parking ticket found in the car. A receipt also indicated he had visited a local store.

As days turned into weeks, the family's concern grew into urgency. They launched an extensive search effort across multiple states.

"We contacted police departments, businesses around, parking ramps, hotels, I was even on the Airbnb to find out what potential Airbnbs were along that way, we looked at hospitals and checked under every John Doe, psych wards, and down to the morgues," Zhane said.

Initially, the family thought Beal might have intentionally stepped away from his life temporarily.

"He's known to take time for himself," Zhane said. "We just thought he wanted to be left alone."

However, frustration mounted as the family waited for updates from law enforcement. Zhane says Virginia Beach police never contacted the family directly, despite promises that officers would reach out.

"It didn't feel like they were trying, it didn't feel like it was even a concern, it felt like oh it was just another missing person," Zhane said.

The Virginia Beach Police Department issued a statement saying they are "aware of the situation and actively supporting the department of record, the Kentwood Police Department, in their ongoing investigation."

Zhane describes her brother as more than just a former professional athlete.

"A great father, he was a role model for my son, he was my little big brother," she said.

Speaking publicly about the disappearance has been difficult for the private family, but Zhane says it's necessary to keep Beal's case in the spotlight.

"I'm just here being a voice for him because I want to know where he is," she said.

In an emotional plea, Zhane directed her words to her missing brother: "I love you and I would do anything to get one of those hugs from you. Your babies miss you; they act just like you. I'm sorry if you ever felt like I didn't check for you enough, but I was always checking for you."

The family is asking the public to be empathetic and supportive. Anyone with information about Beal's whereabouts is urged to contact police