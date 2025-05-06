JACKALOPE Festival returns for third year at VB Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Montréal-based action sports festival will kick off in Virginia Beach from May 30 through June 1.

JACKALOPE Festival invites skateboarders, roller skaters, and BMX riders to show off their skills at the Oceanfront. Event-goers will also get to check out pop up markets, action sports demonstrations, and live music.

Watch previous coverage: Jackalope Festival returns to Virginia Beach in 2024

Jackalope action sports festival kicks off Friday in Virginia Beach

The three-day event will feature competitions in vert and street skateboarding. The festival is accepting video submissions from "underrated" skaters from around the world to compete in three JACKALOPE Festivals. The festival's website says they're looking for "just pure, unadulterated skating at the next level."

Eight skaters will then be given a "Golden Ticket" to have an all-expenses-paid trip to compete in all three JACKALOPE Festivals:

Virginia Beach: May 30 to June 1 (Oceanfront)

Mississauga, Ontario: July 11 to 13 (Celebration Square & Square One Shopping Centre)

Montréal, Québec: Sept. 12 to 14 (Old Port of Montréal)

Watch related coverage: Strawberry Fest at the Beach set for May 17

Strawberry Fest at the Beach set for May 17

This festival will also showcase demonstrations for adaptive skateboarding, freestyle jet ski, and hair hanging.

Though it's still relatively new to Virginia Beach, JACKALOPE has been around for over 10 years, with previous festivals being held in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario.

The event will also screen a documentary about Chad Caruso's 57-day cross-country skate trip from Venice Beach to Virginia Beach.

Watch previous coverage: Tony Hawk's influence felt far and wide at Virginia Beach's Jackalope Fest

Tony Hawk's influence felt at Jackalope Fest

World-renowned skater Tony Hawk previously attended and performed at the first-ever Virginia Beach JACKALOPE Festival in 2023. He was excited to return to Hampton Roads, telling News 3 that there's "always been a strong skate scene here in Virginia Beach and it has not stopped."

“JACKALOPE is much more than an event. It's a vibrant and inclusive platform that builds bridges between young people, destinations, and brands,” says Micah Desforges, founder and CEO of TRIBU. “JACKALOPE's mission is to shine a light on action sports by creating opportunities for communities around the world to come together, celebrate their passion and reach the next level.”