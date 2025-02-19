Kempsville High forfeits 2 games after fight breaks out at boys basketball game

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly quoted an email from Kempsville High's principal regarding an incident in October 2024. WTKR News 3 regrets the error.

The Kempsville High boys basketball team forfeited two games after a fight broke out — leaving a teen boy seriously hurt — at the team's game against Salem High Monday, according to Virginia Beach police and school officials.

Officers were sent to Kempsville High just after 7:15 p.m. in response to the fight, police say. At the school, police learned a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured during the fight.

Police say the teen was taken to the hospital. They did not elaborate on his condition.

Neither police nor school officials have shared if those involved in the fight were students. It's also unclear how many people were involved in the fight.

In a message sent to players' families Tuesday, Kempsville High School Principal Melissa George said there's an ongoing investigation looking into the involvement of those on the team. She also said Monday's game against Salem High and the team's game against Princess Anne, scheduled for Tuesday, will be forfeited.

The full message addressing the incident, shared with WTKR News 3, is as follows:

"Due to the incidents from last night’s boys basketball game against Salem High School and the ongoing investigation into the involvement of Kempsville boys basketball players, last night’s game and tonight’s boys basketball game against Princess Anne will be forfeited. I met with the team along with Coach Freeman and our SAC, Zach Wolff, this morning to let them know the decision about the last two games. The Kempsville High School boys basketball team will play in post-season play if they are seeded to play. Coach Freeman will communicate to the players their practice schedule moving into post-season play."

Virginia Beach City Public Schools says they will use the full extent of the code of conduct to discipline the students involved.

Police say the fight is under investigation.