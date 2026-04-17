Lancaster man arrested in connection with Oceanfront shooting: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 20-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on Thursday in connection with the Oceanfront shooting that hurt eight people on Saturday, according to Virginia Beach police.

Ja’Quarrias Morris was arrested and charged with seven counts of aggravated malicious wounding, seven counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and seven counts reckless handling of a firearm with injury, VBPD says.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate previously confirmed that a third arrest had been made during a city council work session on Thursday but did not release details of the suspect at the time.

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Officers with the Virginia Beach Police Department were patrolling the area when they responded to reports of gunfire and a ShotSpotter alert around 9:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue. When officers arrived, they found eight people with gunshot wounds. All were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious. Police said all were expected to survive.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two unrelated groups of young adults and juveniles that escalated into an exchange of gunfire. Detectives believe at least three people fired shots, including one of the individuals who was wounded.

18-year-old Jamya Williams of Henrico County was arrested in connection with the shooting after being found shot, and 18-year-old Isaiah Charity of Richmond turned himself in on Monday, police said.

Williams is accused of illegally possessing two firearms and was charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, seven counts of reckless handling of a firearm causing injury and three counts of violations of a protective order.

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Charity was charged with eight counts each of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm with injury, according to police.

VBPD is continuing to investigate the shooting.