Large fire scorches Seven Cities Tattoo in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A large fire burned a tattoo shop in Virginia Beach early Wednesday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 2:16 a.m., crews responded to a fire at Seven Cities Tattoo in the 500 Block of Virginia Beach Boulevard. Upon arrival, crews found the building engulfed in flames and smoke, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The fire was marked under control at 2:41 a.m. The building was vacant when the fire started — no injuries were reported, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation.