Large house fire on Land of Promise Road: VBFD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A large fire on Land of Promise Road scorched a two-story home Friday night, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 10:08 a.m., crews were dispatched to respond to a structure fire in the 3400 Block of Land of Promise Road. At the scene, a fire was burning from the two-story house and its backyard, according to VBFD.

Virginia Beach Fire Department

The fire was marked under control at 11:32 p.m.; it was completely marked out at 12:35 a.m., according to VBFD. No injuries were reported.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.