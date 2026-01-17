Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Large house fire on Land of Promise Road: VBFD

Virginia Beach Fire Department
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A large fire on Land of Promise Road scorched a two-story home Friday night, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 10:08 a.m., crews were dispatched to respond to a structure fire in the 3400 Block of Land of Promise Road. At the scene, a fire was burning from the two-story house and its backyard, according to VBFD.

land of promise fire.jpg

The fire was marked under control at 11:32 p.m.; it was completely marked out at 12:35 a.m., according to VBFD. No injuries were reported.

The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

