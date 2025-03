VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are asking people to avoid the area around Bayside High School Wednesday afternoon due to a "potential threat," VBPD said in a social post.

"There is a large police presence at Bayside High School as our officers investigate a potential threat," the post reads.

Bayside High School is on Haygood Road near Independence Boulevard.

Traffic is restricted in the area, police said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.