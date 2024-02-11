Laskin Rd. project in VB could be completed by spring

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you’ve been to the Hilltop area of Virginia Beach in the last several years, you’ve likely seen the hundreds of traffic cones and construction signs around Laskin Road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the project which started almost five years ago is almost done.

Over the last few years, the construction on Laskin Road has been delayed due to some problems crews have been facing.

At the same time, drivers say they're frustrated because this construction has messed with their commute to work and their cars.

Dolly Lashley said she and other people on the road have tried to be patient with the road work on Laskin Road, but it's impacted her commute to work and the condition of her car.

"It's annoying because the road that leads directly to my house is one of the roads that they're working on and it's not leveled at all so it's kinda rigidity when I'm driving and I hate it," said Lashly.

In 2019, this $83.2 million project was designed to improve capacity and safety by widening and improving Laskin Road and First Colonial Road.

Feeder lanes that ran parallel to Laskin would be removed and the bridge over Linkhorn Bay would be replaced.

A major part of the project also involved upgrading utilities like the stormwater and sanitary sewer lines and fixing some flooding issues.

However, there have been some challenges along the way.

VDOT says the original completion date was extended due to field conditions. Delays include mismarked and abandoned but active utility lines. This had made it hard for crews to safely identify and de-conflict utilities before installing new ones.

VDOT says so far, nearly 10 miles of utility improvements have been made.

All the feeder lanes within the project limits have been removed, with business entrances extended directly to Laskin Road. Additionally, nearly 10 miles of the utility improvements have been completed.

However, there is still a little above-ground work to do.

The latest update from the Virginia Department of Transportation expected the construction to be completed by this spring.

