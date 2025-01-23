Leak season: Water main break in Virginia Beach highlights problems winter weather can cause

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s that time of year.

“Leak season as we call it," Virginia Beach Utilities Operations Manager Robert Wheeler said.

Part of Princess Anne Road near Citation Drive in Virginia Beach was a mess Thursday morning due to a water main break.

It’s one of more than 60 the city has experienced since the beginning of the year and one of about 130 the city typically sees during this time of year, which runs from late November to early April.

“Typical repairs take between four to six hours," Wheeler explained.

Water main breaks are caused by material and the ground around the pipes expanding and contracting as they freeze and thaw.

During what Wheeler calls "leak season," city utility staffing is adjusted to make sure people are available to deal with leaks.

The city is also making an effort to replace aging pipes to try to prevent future issues.

The pipe that broke Thursday was installed in the 1970s.

“We do have a robust program where we reinvest back into our system for a multi-year, multi-million dollar rehabilitation project," Wheeler said.

The cold can also wreak havoc on cars.

At Jack’s Auto Repair in Norfolk, owner Jack Wood showed News 3 a car that was heavily damaged after sliding in the snow and hitting a tree.

“People will crack bumpers, damage radiators, condensers," said Wood.

Depending on your insurance coverage, repairs could cost thousands of dollars and take a month or more to get done.

“It’s always hard telling people it takes big money. No one wants to hear that," said Wood.

Something else to keep in mind when we have winter weather: if you want to avoid your car ending up in a shop, keep your anti-freeze full. If it gets too low, parts in your car can break down.