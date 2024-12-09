License plate cameras help Virginia Beach police arrest shooting suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An automatic license plate reader helped Virginia Beach Police arrest a suspect in a shooting that took place in November on Atlantic Avenue.

Footage from the license plate camera, along with videos and eyewitness accounts, led to the arrest of Timothy Kashner, 35, of Suffolk.

Kashner is accused of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“Whether it be security cameras or automatic license plate readers, technology plays an invaluable role in our continuing mission to protect and serve our community,” said Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate.

Virginia Beach added stationary license plate reader cameras earlier this year.

Neudigate told News 3 in May that they’ve had this type of technology in patrol cars for close to a year and a half, but the fixed ones are more efficient.

The ACLU called for restrictions, however. Chris Kaiser, policy director for the ACLU of Virginia, sent News 3 a statement on the subject.

“ALPRs aren’t just any security cameras: they’re high-tech devices that would allow police to collect data on the destination of every car that drives by without requiring a warrant, even outside of Virginia. During the 2024 General Assembly session, lawmakers from both parties supported strict regulations. That’s because there’s no evidence that ALPRs reduce crime—but plenty of evidence that they open up Virginians to highly invasive mass surveillance.”