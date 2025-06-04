Lil Wayne's 'Tha Carter VI' tour to stop in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne announced the dates and locations for his "Tha Carter VI" tour, with a stop in Virginia Beach planned on Aug. 1.

Presale for the tour begins on Wednesday, with general admissions sales beginning on Friday at 10 a.m.

This North American tour will run through 34 cities across the country. Weezy's newest album, which shares the tour's name, will be released on June 6, coinciding with the first scheduled show in New York City.

The tour will also feature Belly Gang Kushington and NoCap as openers for Lil Wayne.