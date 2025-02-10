Local urgent care offers new option to get mental health help quickly

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Seeing a doctor or physician these days is hard, and we know because we have reported on it so many times before.

Zachary Kravetz, who was in medical school during our interview in 2023, said, “I have friends of mine asking me medical questions, and ‘I'm like, 'I'm not even a physician yet. Ask your doctor.' And their answer is, 'I don't have a doctor.’”

While this is the case across the country — AFC Urgent Care, which has locations in Suffolk and Virginia Beach, was determined to find a solution to the problem.

“We’re offering behavioral health services in urgent care. It's super, super unique to not just the community, but urgent cares nationwide,” said Shaniece Wynn, behavioral health care manager III.

Anyone 10 and older can now go to the local AFC Urgent Care to get mental health help.

“That’s the benefit of this collaborative care model, right? We are all working together: myself, the referring provider, psychiatrist, and any other service providers that [the patient] may have,” she Wynn.

People can make appointments for mental health care directly or get a referral from doctors in the same building. Service like that is a rarity for most urgent care clinics.

“We’re all sitting right here, under one roof, under one house. If we can get it done right here: let’s go,” said Wynn.

According to the American Psychological Association, 53% of psychologists do not have openings for new patients. The ones that do have wait times that could take weeks or months.

“In my experiences, from people that I serve, it's pretty discouraging to me that [they need] help right then and there and then have to wait a few weeks to get it. Where's your momentum? And when those few weeks do come [they tell themselves], ‘oh, that was an issue I had a few weeks ago. I'm a little better now,’” Wynn said. “And so, the chances of that individual getting receiving the that help again […] it’s kind of low. So again, that's the importance, and that's that missing puzzle piece because when they come in in that moment of crisis, instead of, ‘hey, it'll be a few weeks,’ we can see either today or tomorrow, or we can see you this week.”

Considering this is a pilot program, Wynn says AFC does not have significant wait times right now.

It's part of their commitment to the community; just as owner Latrice Basden-Clark shared with me when we met in 2020.

She said, “we live here, we are your neighbors, our children go to school with your children. When you cry, we cry. When you laugh, we laugh. We're here for you.”

Wynn said they accept insurance and other payment options.

Under the behavioral health program, AFC does not assist with substance abuse, withdrawal treatment, or psychiatric help. Mental health providers also do not write prescriptions.

However, here are the services they do offer:

