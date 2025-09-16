Man arrested for indecent exposure, police looking for additional victims: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 70-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure and public masturbation — now, officers are looking for additional victims, Virginia Beach police said Monday.

Robert Mason was arrested on Sept. 13, he was charged with four counts of indecent exposure, four counts of public masturbation, and one count of being illegally parked in a handicap space, according to VBPD.

VBPD says they received reports throughout August of a man exposing himself at multiple locations in Virginia Beach.

The following locations were frequented by Mason, according to VBPD:



London Bridge Plaza at 2356 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Great Neck Shopping Center at 2110 Great Neck Square

Market Square Shopping Center at 2844 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Those with information regarding this ongoing investigation should contact the VBPD Second Precinct Crime Suppression Squad at 757-385-2700, or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.